Previous
Photo 408
Ain’t no Sunshine
….. when she’s gone
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=CICIOJqEb5c
Bill Withers - Ain’t no Sunshine
July Words ‘23
Day 17 - Sunshine
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Tags
july23words
,
kj23
