Uptime

Any time anyone sits at a table, it's uptime for the wildlife in this house.

I know uptime is usually computer or something IT-related, but I gave myself a generous amount of latitude in making up my own meaning of the word.

July '23 Words
Day 20 - Uptime
20th July 2023

Karen

