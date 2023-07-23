Previous
Rain Clouds by cocokinetic
Rain Clouds

There is the cloud bank that I encountered this morning; it’s still hanging around, maybe a rainy week ahead. I’m looking forward to a few grey cloudy days.

July ‘23 Words
Day 23 - Clouds
Karen

Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details

Agnes ace
Fantastic the clouds
July 23rd, 2023  
