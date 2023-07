Panic-Stricken

Today’s word is ‘Panic’.



How to convey that in a photograph when I have nothing going on around me that would permit displays of panic.



I’ll have to make it up.



The door photo is mine, the frightened panicked girl (or at least I hope she is frightened and panicked-looking - only looking like it, I wouldn’t want her to be really frightened and panicked!) is a ‘sticker’ from the app Picsart, and the rain is an overlay from Photoleap.



I hope it works - there are more variations I could’ve done but I’m running out of time.



July ‘23 Words

Day 24 - Panic