Previous
Lamplight by cocokinetic
Photo 417

Lamplight

I’d been waiting for daylight to fade into near dusk, as I know that in the diminishing light a neighbour’s outside wall lamps light up.

I stood underneath one of them, waited for a bit with my phone in position, and took a shot just after one of them had lit up.

July’23 Words
Day 26 - Lightbulb
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise