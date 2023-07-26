Sign up
Previous
Photo 417
Lamplight
I’d been waiting for daylight to fade into near dusk, as I know that in the diminishing light a neighbour’s outside wall lamps light up.
I stood underneath one of them, waited for a bit with my phone in position, and took a shot just after one of them had lit up.
July’23 Words
Day 26 - Lightbulb
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2023. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Tags
july23words
,
kj23
