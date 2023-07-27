Water Lily

We’re sadly not going to hit it off, me and Wobble, which is today’s word.



I found a plastic floating water-lily candle which was one of a set of many I used to place in my fish pond way back then when I was into that kind of stuff.



When I was no longer interested in gazing at my koi and goldfish in all their candlelit splendour in the middle of the night, I hauled the plastic lilies out of the pond and stashed them with the other fish pond accessories, where they were promptly forgotten about.



And ever since then, the fish ceased to get dinner by candlelight ;-)



However, today was their lucky day, as I needed a water lily. So here's a candlelit one that I lit for the fish for today’s bonus word, which is water-lily. The fish nearly jumped out their pond with delight.



I added a bit of gradient lighting to the photo as the lily looked a bit dull just floating there in the dark, one could hardly see the plastic lily, only the candle.



Sorry for yet another long blurb! 🫣



July ‘23 Words

Day 27 - Bonus Word - Water Lily