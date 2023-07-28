Lugging Pipes

For today’s word, out and about.



Walking around the area, as is my daily habit, I saw these four chaps picking up and carting these pipes/tubes on the side of the road to the beachfront.



I was messing about with the slow shutter app on my phone, and they were moving along pretty quickly so I stayed slow-shuttered and took this shot.



It might've looked better captured as a normal photo, but by the time I'd have changed apps, the guys and their pipe would've evaporated behind the trees and I would've lost the capture completely. As it was, I almost didn't get the guy in the front, in the red t-shirt.



July ‘23 Words

Day 28 - Out and About