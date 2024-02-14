Previous
FoR # 3 by cocokinetic
Photo 445

FoR # 3

…. and this is what I jumped out of my car for with my phone. The car next to mine had this snazzy little red logo doodad thing in the middle of the tyre’s rim.

14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
