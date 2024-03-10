Previous
Urban Water by cocokinetic
Urban Water

I assume that running water used to run through that big old rusty pipe but it stopped functioning; and therefore a newer system was installed next to it.

Or something! It’s hard to figure out these makeshift systems in place here sometimes. It could be something else entirely.

That rusty paper-stuffed pipe looks as if it could’ve been a toilet drain, too. With the old toilet paper still left inside it! Haha!
Karen

Steve Chappell ace
Great capture of an eerie-looking find, very cool
March 10th, 2024  
Karen ace
@swchappell
Thank you, Steve 🥂
March 10th, 2024  
