Previous
Photo 447
Urban Water
I assume that running water used to run through that big old rusty pipe but it stopped functioning; and therefore a newer system was installed next to it.
Or something! It’s hard to figure out these makeshift systems in place here sometimes. It could be something else entirely.
That rusty paper-stuffed pipe looks as if it could’ve been a toilet drain, too. With the old toilet paper still left inside it! Haha!
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
1349
photos
66
followers
27
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Steve Chappell
ace
Great capture of an eerie-looking find, very cool
March 10th, 2024
Karen
ace
@swchappell
Thank you, Steve 🥂
March 10th, 2024
Thank you, Steve 🥂