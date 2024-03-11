Sign up
Previous
Photo 448
Hats for Sale
My favourite is the one with the palm trees. Really touristy, but I liked it so much I ended up buying it!
It's better people think I'm a tourist, anyway - makes me melt in more when I'm out and about with my camera.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
11th March 2024 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Good disguise!!
March 11th, 2024
