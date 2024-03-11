Previous
Hats for Sale by cocokinetic
Photo 448

Hats for Sale

My favourite is the one with the palm trees. Really touristy, but I liked it so much I ended up buying it!

It's better people think I'm a tourist, anyway - makes me melt in more when I'm out and about with my camera.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Good disguise!!
March 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise