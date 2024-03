Hopeful Heron

A little green heron looking for small fish.



This concrete walkway thing is part of an Indian seaside temple; and it’s not uncommon to see the above adornments lying around. The little green/blue object is a clay oil-wick candle, and the red jar is a clay pot that gets used for pouring water or milk over various deities.



Anse La Raie, Mauritius.



All my photos captured in RAW, whether on iPhone or camera, and edited in Lightroom to bring out colour and contrast.