War of the Crabs

Another fiddler-crab capture, same spot as my photograph of yesterday. This was after the little run-in these two had with each other; the male on the right did his best, but was no match for the male on the left with that big claw facing the camera.Here we see the defeated crab (he’s actually the one in my photograph of yesterday, captured before this scuffle took place) scuttling away in the opposite direction.Looking closely as this photograph, I notice the colour of his legs have changed as he retreats, they’ve lost the purply-blue markings.Maybe when he’s in a heightened state of alert, before an altercation with another male, the colours are far more intense.Photo a bit blurry; these crabs move at lightning speed and my zoom lens - as well as the camera operator - are both a bit slow on the uptake ;-)Yesterday crab photo: