Sunshine

This little girl was playing on the beach with her father; her father then went in for a swim and she chose to stand on the shoreline, soaking up the sunlight. Her mother was sitting on the beach, watching them.



We have had very windy weather the last two days, which has churned up the sea a bit. The water is not as clear as it normally is, there is a fair amount of loose sand drifting about with the waves.



(ps - I do have permission from her parents to use this photograph; I have supplied them with this edited version as well as the RAW. If they like the photograph, perhaps they know someone who is able to do the editing better than I can.)