Previous
Photo 466
Pharmacy Bouquet
A bouquet composed of interesting natural resources at the local pharmacy.
There's a lotus flower’s seed pod, a large green/reddish anthurium, some leaves, branches and twigs, and I’m not sure what those small prickly cone-shaped plants are - some kind of thistle, perhaps?
4th April 2024
4th Apr 24
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. For those who view and/or comment, thank you for taking the time to respond to my posts.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
KinetiKola
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
