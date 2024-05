Still at this little stream, I nearly stood on this little toad, *he blends in so well with the surroundings.I’ve tried to identify the toad, but had no success. The closest I can find is a toad that lives in the USA, and unless this little guy has the longest and highest jumps, leaps and hops of all frogs and toads in existence, I can’t see the identification of Fowler’s toad as being correct. I like the stripe down the back. He was small, about two inches long at most.*assuming that this toad is a male.Fowler’s ToadLocation: Pamplemousses