Mangroves

I came across an impressive area of mangroves.



Because I knew I’d be wading ankle-deep in seawater wetlands, I didn’t take my camera with me, so only have a phone shot - but these were some other kind of mangrove roots. I’ve never seen them so big.



Good to see them, and the new shoots popping up - they’re excellent for coastal ecosystems. At one time they had all but disappeared, what with the construction of hotels and jetties and whatever other manmade seaside entities.



There are environmental agencies and organisations that are making a concerted effort to re-introduce this vital plant life; it’s so good to see these promising results.



Location: an inlet at Poudre d’Or.