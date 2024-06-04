4 - Doughnut Day

Previous
Every Day’s a Holiday theme.

After this session, I realise I’m never going to hack it as a food photographer. I give up, the doughnuts have gotten the better of me. This is as good as these doughnuts are going to look.
