Moonshine - Day 5
Every Day’s a Holiday theme.
I don’t make moonshine, and don’t know anybody who does; and I don’t feel like another food capture (the other option for today is veggie burgers).
So, a rummage through my pile of books came up with a compromise. This is a collage of the front and back covers. I included the back cover in case anyone’s interested in the book.
5th June 2024
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
edah24-06
