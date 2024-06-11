Goddess Durga

Clay figurines of Hindu religious gods and goddesses are sometimes seen on the rocks at a beach. If you should come across one of these figurines, it's considered disrespectful to take it or remove it from its place where it was positioned. There was presumably some kind of invocation or prayer held at that spot, and that statue was placed and left there for a specific reason.About Durga: Durga was born fully grown and beautiful. She presents a fierce menacing form to her enemies. She is usually depicted riding a lion or tiger, with 8 or 10 arms, each holding the special weapon of one of the gods who gave them to her for her battle against the buffalo demon.I must admit I find the Hindu religion mystifyingly complicated and baffling. I've been here for many years, and still don't understand 99.99% of it.