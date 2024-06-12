Illusion

I took a stroll in an isolated part of a nearby village in the late afternoon, and from about 300 metres away I thought I saw what looked like a legless, armless torso-shape lying under the trees in the dappled light. I couldn't believe my eyes.



I ummed and aahed about going any further, but my curiosity got the better of me. I approached the limbless ‘body’ and to my relief, as I drew closer and the light grew clearer, I saw that it was a mound of dried cement.



But really... what a shape! And how did it get there, what’s its story?



And just maybe.… what’s ‘inside’ that blob of cement? There's even a head on the torso! I may have read one too many crime novels.