Bain Boeuf Beach #2 by cocokinetic
Bain Boeuf Beach #2

This time looking to right from where I was standing. This side of the bay had less of the oncoming wind and in spite of the less-than-stellar conditions, it was pleasant to see a couple and their dogs having lunch under the trees.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
Rob Z ace
The couple with their dogs add a nice "real-life" touch to the scene.
June 13th, 2024  
Kathy ace
A pleasant picnic scene.
June 13th, 2024  
