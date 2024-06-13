Sign up
Photo 516
Bain Boeuf Beach #2
This time looking to right from where I was standing. This side of the bay had less of the oncoming wind and in spite of the less-than-stellar conditions, it was pleasant to see a couple and their dogs having lunch under the trees.
13th June 2024
13th Jun 24
2
2
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2024. Second year with 365.
1608
photos
85
followers
51
following
141% complete
Rob Z
ace
The couple with their dogs add a nice "real-life" touch to the scene.
June 13th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A pleasant picnic scene.
June 13th, 2024
