June Words #27 - Green

I don't know what this means, but I've always liked the look of Arabic script. I looked up the meaning in Google Translate, but it coughed up such a wild and woolly array of weird nonsensical meanings and definitions, that I prefer not to rely on any of them.



This is a sign outside a small street cafe; it was closed today, but next time I pass by, hopefully they are open and I'll stop and ask the owner what it means.