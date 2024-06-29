Lunch Time

I mean absolutely no disrespect by posting this capture. If anyone finds this objectionable or invasive, please let me know and I will remove it.



It’s just that I am endlessly curious about women in the Saudi Arabian culture. I look at this table, and I wonder about the dynamics. Are these five ladies the man at the head of the table’s wives? Or sisters, aunts, nieces?



If you look closely at the woman to the left of the man at the head of the table, you will see she has her veil partially lifted. I seem to remember the veil was lifted with her left hand, she had a fork or a spoon in her right hand. This is how she has to eat - she cannot remove that veil when eating. Each time she has to lift it to be able to insert the fork or spoonful of food into her mouth.



Who is the young guy in the middle there in normal casual wear, how does he fit in here? Why do the women usually wear sports shoes underneath their robes? I've seen that so often.



The diverse and varied cultures of the world are intriguing and fascinating. We see many assorted people here, from all corners of the globe, but it's only recently I've glimpsed more Saudi visitors to the island.

