Smoke Break BW

In BW.



I shoot all my captures in BW, with both my phone and the cameras, to give me an idea of light source without getting distracted by the colour all around me; when it comes to opening them up in Lightroom, I then faff around, wondering whether to keep it in BW or add in/switch over to the colour. Here's the BW version, using the Adobe Monochrome preset in LR.



I removed a few things; there was a pole which distracted my eye, so wiped that out, a few other minor details that more than likely could've stayed, but what the heck.