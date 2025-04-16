Previous
Smoke Break BW by cocokinetic
Smoke Break BW

In BW.

I shoot all my captures in BW, with both my phone and the cameras, to give me an idea of light source without getting distracted by the colour all around me; when it comes to opening them up in Lightroom, I then faff around, wondering whether to keep it in BW or add in/switch over to the colour. Here's the BW version, using the Adobe Monochrome preset in LR.

I removed a few things; there was a pole which distracted my eye, so wiped that out, a few other minor details that more than likely could've stayed, but what the heck.
Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, 2025 - third year with 365. My captures, unless stated otherwise, are edited in Lightroom only, to adjust for light, contrast, colour, crop etc.
