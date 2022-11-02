Sign up
183 / 365
Wabi Sabi
The texture and colours of a withering, failing leaf.
The plant next to the palm tree in the back courtyard.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
CK
ace
@cocokinetic
540
photos
0
followers
0
following
22
66
159
171
176
183
159
168
170
171
176
163
185
183
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Kinetic
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
2nd November 2022 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
