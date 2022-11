On my Walk

Mont Choisy beach, Mauritius

Two crows fooling around squawking wildly, two

young women strolling along, an interesting fallen leaf, a tractor hauling a boat out the sea, probably for repairs, and a couple trying to figure out how their camera works. (I totally relate to that! The husband eventually got impatient with the fiddling around, and took out his cellphone from his shirt pocket.) And finally, a male Mauritian Fody checking the beach out, perched on a pole of some sort.