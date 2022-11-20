Sign up
201 / 365
Fish Stalker
My pup thinks she's a master at fishing. She's forever in stalk mode when we go swimming, she sees these little fish swimming around her and tries to nab a few, but has never come even close to catching one. They're far too fast for her.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
