Previous
Next
A Blossom Diner by cocokinetic
206 / 365

A Blossom Diner

A Madagascar Day Gecko eating the inside of a banana blossom.

Banana Blossoms:
https://sweetishhill.com/what-is-the-purple-thing-on-a-banana-tree/
Madagascar Day Gecko:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phelsuma_madagascariensis
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
56% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise