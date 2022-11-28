Previous
Spiders in the Sky by cocokinetic
Spiders in the Sky

Spider in its web. These webs were running vertically, from one high telephone wire to another wire situated much lower.

Google Lens informs me that this is the Red-Legged Golden Orb-Web Spider.

Near Cotton Bay, Rodrigues.
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

Karen

