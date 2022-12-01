Previous
Next
Turquoise by cocokinetic
211 / 365

Turquoise

We spent the day at this out-of-this-world beautiful beach today. The water is clear as glass. Brilliant place. Natural and totally unspoilt, little sign of human presence or intervention.
Le Fermier, Pte Cotton, Rodrigues.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise