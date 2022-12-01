Sign up
211 / 365
Turquoise
We spent the day at this out-of-this-world beautiful beach today. The water is clear as glass. Brilliant place. Natural and totally unspoilt, little sign of human presence or intervention.
Le Fermier, Pte Cotton, Rodrigues.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
0
0
Views
2
Album
Kinetic
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2022 12:00pm
