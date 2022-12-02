Previous
Monkey Business by cocokinetic
212 / 365

Monkey Business

My husband purchased this unusual and unbeknownst to me Scotch whisky. I love the bottle, and the engraved monkeys, as well as the name - Monkey Shoulder.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Karen

