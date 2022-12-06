Previous
Gnarly Succulent by cocokinetic
215 / 365

Gnarly Succulent

On that same outpost of land shown in my earlier posted photograph:
https://365project.org/cocokinetic/365/2022-12-06
I found signs of tenacious survival. This plant, battered and contorted by years of exposure to the vagaries of the weather as well as existing on the unforgiving landscape, has adapted well, and even flourishes.
I think it’s some kind of succulent; I’ll research it and see what I can find.
(I’m posting week-old photographs as I somehow landed up with this wretched Covid. I'm flat on my back with fatigue. The tiredness is depleting, let alone the cough and the fever, etc.)
Karen

