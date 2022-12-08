Previous
A Fruity Neighborhood Wall by cocokinetic
A Fruity Neighborhood Wall

I seem to see bananas everywhere lately. This is healthy-looking bunch growing over a neighbour’s wall into the street.
I felt like firing up an app (Brushstroke) I haven't used in ages, and ended up with this painterly effect.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Karen

@cocokinetic
Photo Details

