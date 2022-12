And yet more bananas!

This is a particularly fine-looking bunch, free-growing on a rather deserted plot of land in my neighbourhood.

I wonder when either people or the birds will get stuck in, they look nearly ripe. That is quite some weight on that tree; they’re not particularly strong sturdy trees, it's pretty neat how it’s managed to support that amount of bananas without toppling over.

La Colline, Pte Aux Cannoniers.