266 / 365
Low Pressure Weather
Photo captured 18 March, Im using the image to fill up a space in January.
A biggish low pressure cell in our atmosphere is creating thunderous and high-voltage storms. But the clouds are out of this world fantastic. Such a play of shapes and light in the sky!
25th January 2023
25th Jan 23
2
1
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to this site April 2022, but opened up...
938
photos
53
followers
57
following
86% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2023 4:25pm
Privacy
Public
PompadOOr Photography
ace
Amazing!
March 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous sky over the water!
March 18th, 2023
