Low Pressure Weather by cocokinetic
266 / 365

Low Pressure Weather

Photo captured 18 March, Im using the image to fill up a space in January.

A biggish low pressure cell in our atmosphere is creating thunderous and high-voltage storms. But the clouds are out of this world fantastic. Such a play of shapes and light in the sky!

25th January 2023 25th Jan 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to this site April 2022, but opened up...
Amazing!
March 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous sky over the water!
March 18th, 2023  
