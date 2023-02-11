Previous
Next
Green going Red by cocokinetic
282 / 365

Green going Red

I love the colours of these decaying leaves. Amazing that they were both once a vibrant verdant green.

11th February 2023 11th Feb 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. At the moment,...
79% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nature in decay can be great to photograph!
February 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise