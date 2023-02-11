Sign up
Previous
Next
282 / 365
Green going Red
I love the colours of these decaying leaves. Amazing that they were both once a vibrant verdant green.
11th February 2023
11th Feb 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. At the moment,...
Photo Details
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nature in decay can be great to photograph!
February 20th, 2023
