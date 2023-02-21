Previous
Is it safe to go out? by cocokinetic
Is it safe to go out?

As I walked back to my car, this rooster came strutting out someone’s garden, stopped at the little gate and seemed to check out the road. After a while, he decided he’d rather stay in the garden.
