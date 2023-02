AI Art

This AI stuff is quite something. This image started off as a simple photo of three attic-type peaks on a building. I was messing around with various effects in Prequel and saw this one tab that was labelled AI.



Ok, click on that and then haphazardly chose fantasy. Hey presto, this emerged! Wow. Where did these three figures come from, I wonder!



Fascinating, but I’m not sure I’ll use this very much in editing. Maybe it has it’s uses, but I’m not too keen on it.