Rainbow Challenge - Day 5 Pink by cocokinetic
304 / 365

Rainbow Challenge - Day 5 Pink

The dog statue is my own photo, the rest I can't quite remember down which rabbit hole I went to end up where I wanted to be, which is the suggestion of a desolate and lonesome dog missing his owner.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
winghong_ho
Nice tone and composition.
March 5th, 2023  
