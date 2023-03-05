Sign up
304 / 365
Rainbow Challenge - Day 5 Pink
The dog statue is my own photo, the rest I can't quite remember down which rabbit hole I went to end up where I wanted to be, which is the suggestion of a desolate and lonesome dog missing his owner.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
Karen
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2023
winghong_ho
Nice tone and composition.
March 5th, 2023
