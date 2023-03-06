Rainbow Challenge - Day 6 Red

A Triolet Bus Service bus. This is one of the newer models that have been incorporated into this company’s fleet. There are still some really old, creaky and rackety things on the road, too.
There were two of them standing next to each other; after I shot the photograph, I noticed the reflection of the one standing next to this one visible in the doorway and windows.
They wont stay like this for very long; the roads and traffic are against the bus looking this pristine for any great length of time. But still, it's very good that they upgrade the vehicles.