Previous
Next
Rainbow Challenge - Day 6 Red by cocokinetic
305 / 365

Rainbow Challenge - Day 6 Red

A Triolet Bus Service bus. This is one of the newer models that have been incorporated into this company’s fleet. There are still some really old, creaky and rackety things on the road, too.
There were two of them standing next to each other; after I shot the photograph, I noticed the reflection of the one standing next to this one visible in the doorway and windows.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting on this site April 2022. I use both...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sure looks new!
March 6th, 2023  
Karen ace
@koalagardens
They wont stay like this for very long; the roads and traffic are against the bus looking this pristine for any great length of time. But still, it's very good that they upgrade the vehicles.
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise