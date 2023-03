Pomme Jacquot fruit lying under a pomme jacquot tree. Not very tasty fruit, it has a cloying odour and a floury, sticky texture that you either love or get repulsed by, although some people do eat it. The tree originated from the coastal regions of Madagascar, and has since spread to other regions such as Reunion and Mauritius.As its not a wildly popular fruit, it is often seen lying around on the roads and amongst garden refuse.