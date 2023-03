Rainbow Challenge Day 11 - Purple

This started off as an ornamental tile featuring a folksy floral type of sketched illustration.



I jumped into the editing rabbit hole and after some fiddling about (the only step I can recall out of all that is applying a mirror filter somewhere along the line), a mask-like face appeared. This mask refused to change to purple, so the now-considerably altered image had to stay with it's original colours, which are purple background, creamy-pink-peach illustration.