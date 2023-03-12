Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 11 - Pink by cocokinetic
Rainbow Challenge Day 11 - Pink

Seen on a pink-violet abstract concrete decoration outside a hairdressing salon. My instinctive reaction was to remove the nail, but held back - it’s there, leave it alone.
12th March 2023

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year.
