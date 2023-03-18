Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 18 - Purple by cocokinetic
318 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 18 - Purple

Another tent ;-)

Although this one is a bit different from the usual camping tent; its upright shape lends itself more to a sort of private changing room type-thing.

I like it, I think it's a good idea. I might just invest in one myself. I think the shape is most convenient for a day at the beach. It looks easy to set up, too.
