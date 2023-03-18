Sign up
Rainbow Challenge Day 18 - Purple
Another tent ;-)
Although this one is a bit different from the usual camping tent; its upright shape lends itself more to a sort of private changing room type-thing.
I like it, I think it's a good idea. I might just invest in one myself. I think the shape is most convenient for a day at the beach. It looks easy to set up, too.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to this site April 2022, but opened up...
940
photos
53
followers
56
following
87% complete
Views
6
Album
KinetiCat
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th March 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
rainbow
,
2023
