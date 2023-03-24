Previous
Rainbow Challenge Day 24 - Blue by cocokinetic
324 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 24 - Blue

A street food kiosk - normally open, but it was a public holiday when I took this shot, and the normally chaotic streets were deserted. The gutter’s had a couple of bad days, but a few pieces of rope and/or wire has numerous uses.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
