Previous
Next
Rainbow Challenge Day 31 - Blue by cocokinetic
331 / 365

Rainbow Challenge Day 31 - Blue

I really liked this square inset inside a rectangular manhole cover. Usually these things are circular in shape? I liked it even more because it was blue! (bar the bit of rust.)
Spotted in the grass just outside a petrol station earlier on today.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Nice find and capture. The complementary colors in the pattern have a rustic appeal.
March 31st, 2023  
Mallory ace
Great eye - fantastic textures
March 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise