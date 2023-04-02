Previous
Wooden Eyes by cocokinetic
Wooden Eyes

A piece of discarded wood lying on the side of the road. I really liked the shapes, texture and patterns.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
liquid eyes at that!
April 2nd, 2023  
