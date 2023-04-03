Previous
Bismarckia Palm by cocokinetic
334 / 365

Bismarckia Palm

These leaves are huge, and richly textured on the rear side of the leaf.

https://www.gardenia.net/plant/bismarckia-nobilis
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Karen

@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great texture in b&w and fantastic pov
April 3rd, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Fantàstic
April 3rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great abstract.
April 3rd, 2023  
