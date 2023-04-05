Sign up
335 / 365
Street Food Stall 2
This stall sells roti, faratha and dholl puri. These are savoury pancake-type things, normally filled with some kind of meat or vegetable curry, a dash of greens and a spoonful of beans, along with a healthy dose of chilli (or not).
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Karen
ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023: I've been interested in photography for just under a year. I began posting to 365 in April 2022 but opened up...
Photo Details
