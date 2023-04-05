Previous
Street Food Stall 2 by cocokinetic
Street Food Stall 2

This stall sells roti, faratha and dholl puri. These are savoury pancake-type things, normally filled with some kind of meat or vegetable curry, a dash of greens and a spoonful of beans, along with a healthy dose of chilli (or not).
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Karen

