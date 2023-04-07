Previous
Inbetweenity by cocokinetic
Inbetweenity

A narrow path goes down to the beach between the two bushes. The island on the horizon is iLe Ronde. I just found it to be a beautful day yesterday, with the blue and green and white colours.
7th April 2023

Karen

ace
@cocokinetic
Mauritius, January 2023
Jan Talmon ace
Nice
April 7th, 2023  
